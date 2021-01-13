NYPD officer suffers fractured knee trying to stop shoplifter

article

An NYPD officer sustained a fractured knee while tangling with a shoplifter at a Bronx Target store.

It happened Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. at the Riverdale store.

The officer responded to a call of a man shoplifting a coffee maker and air fryer. The officer saw the man leaving the store and the officer attempted to stop him.

The pair got into a struggle and the shoplifter pushed the officer to the ground before escaping into a residential building and escaping through the back door. The officer sustained a fractured knee. EMS took him to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police released images of the suspect. He is described as approximately 40-years-old, with a dark complexion, weighing about 185 pounds, approximately 5'9" tall, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark jeans, and gray sneakers.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.