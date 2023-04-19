NYPD officer struck by vehicle in Midtown

The NYPD is on the hunt for a driver who struck an NYPD officer, part of a business, and crashed with another car before taking off on foot Wednesday.

According to authorities, the incident began just before 5 p.m. with a traffic stop at 38th and 7th in Midtown.

Officers attempted to arrest the driver after he ran a red light, when the driver struck an officer with his car before driving away, hitting a restaurant called the Mason Jar.

The driver crashed with another vehicle near Lexington Avenue before taking off on foot.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.