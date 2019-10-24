NYPD: Officer shot was struck by suspect’s bullet

The NYPD officer whose life was saved by his bullet-resistant vest after a shootout with a suspect inside a Harlem apartment building was struck by a bullet fired by the suspect and not friendly fire, authorities said Thursday.

At a press conference on Thursday, police released dramatic surveillance video of the incident, showing Officer Christopher Wintermute being struck during a confrontation with the apparently emotionally disturbed suspect early Wednesday. Wintermute was knocked down or fell to the floor when he was hit in the chest, but managed to get up and continued to struggle with the suspect.

Other officers fired at the suspect, who was struck and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Wintermute was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.