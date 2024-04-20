NYPD officers fatally shoot man with knife in Queens after taser fails

article

Police shot a man with a knife in Queens early Saturday morning after a failed attempt to discharge their tasers.

Two officers assigned to patrol the area near Roosevelt Avenue said they noticed the man with a knife a little after 4 a.m.

The man was allegedly wielding the weapon in an argument with a woman.

Scene where police shot a man wielding a knife in an argument with a woman in Queens.

According to police, the officers repeatedly asked the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Officers discharged their tasers, but they said it didn't work.

Police said the man with a knife was noncompliant.

They gave further commands to drop the weapon but the man was noncompliant.

Officers said at that point they shot the man.

Scene where police shot a man wielding a knife in an argument with a woman in Queens.

It is unclear how many times the man was shot.

Scene where police shot a man wielding a knife in an argument with a woman in Queens.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.