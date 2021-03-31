NYPD officer raises funds to replace stolen e-bike for Queens teen

An NYPD officer is showing the softer side to policing after raising money to buy an electric bike for a teen in Jamaica, Queens who had his stolen.

Officer Sara Morici told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York' that she realized the teen, Zephaniah Campbell, 19, was in distress over the stolen bike that he had purchased only a few days earlier.

"I could see just how heartbroken he was," said Officer Morici. "He said he was on the one that saved up the money to buy the bike just to work to do Uber Eats. Me and my partner - Officer Martinez- and I agreed something about this really hit us. That night I went home and I tried to figure out what I could do to help him."

A lieutenant posted a message online about raising funds for the bike. Officer Morici reposted the message and within hours had enough money for the bike.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity," said Campbell. "She gave me another chance after it got stolen."

Officer Morici purchased the bike at Fly E Bike where she was given a discount.

"I'm living in a group home and this bike means a lot to me. You know. I'm trying to gather up money, work on my life and get it back together. I'm grateful for Officer Morici and everybody that contributed to me getting the bike," said Campbell.

