Expand / Collapse search

NYPD sergeant charged with manslaughter over alleged drunk driving crash

By
Published  March 2, 2026 6:50pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: NYPD logo on the sleeve of a New York City policeman during the semifinals of the Big East Basketball Tournament between the ""n"" and the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2022 in New York City.

Expand

The Brief

    • NYPD Sergeant Tiffany Howell has been charged with manslaughter over an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a man.
    • Attorney General Letitia James announced the charges earlier today, March 2.
    • James alleges that Howell crashed "head-on" into a car driven by Manuel Boitel at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 22.

NEW YORK - NYPD Sergeant Tiffany Howell has been charged with manslaughter over an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a man.

Manslaughter charge

What we know:

Attorney General Letitia James announced the charges earlier today, March 2.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the office of the Attorney General on December 15, 2025 in New York City. James announced that she has filed a lawsuit against United Parcel

Expand

James alleges that Howell crashed "head-on" into a car driven by Manuel Boitel at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Boitel was pronounced dead at a hospital not long after midnight.

The attorney general also alleges that Howell was intoxicated when she crashed her personal vehicle into the victim's. The sergeant was off-duty when the collision occurred.

The indictment in its entirety can be read below:

The Source: This article includes information from a press release from the attorney general's office.

Crime and Public Safety