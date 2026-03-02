NYPD sergeant charged with manslaughter over alleged drunk driving crash

article

The Brief NYPD Sergeant Tiffany Howell has been charged with manslaughter over an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a man. Attorney General Letitia James announced the charges earlier today, March 2. James alleges that Howell crashed "head-on" into a car driven by Manuel Boitel at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 22.



Attorney General Letitia James announced the charges earlier today, March 2.

James alleges that Howell crashed "head-on" into a car driven by Manuel Boitel at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Boitel was pronounced dead at a hospital not long after midnight.

The attorney general also alleges that Howell was intoxicated when she crashed her personal vehicle into the victim's. The sergeant was off-duty when the collision occurred.

The indictment in its entirety can be read below: