NYPD officer injured by wrong-way diver on UES

A NYPD officer has been injured after they were struck by a car on the Upper East Side.

Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on 71st Street and Park Avenue.

According to authorities, the officer was struck while trying to stop the driver of a black sedan who was driving on the wrong side of the street.

The driver then fled the scene, but was eventually caught and arrested.

The officer suffered a broken arm and is said to be in stable condition.

