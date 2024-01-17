NYPD officer injured by wrong-way diver on UES
NEW YORK - A NYPD officer has been injured after they were struck by a car on the Upper East Side.
Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on 71st Street and Park Avenue.
According to authorities, the officer was struck while trying to stop the driver of a black sedan who was driving on the wrong side of the street.
The driver then fled the scene, but was eventually caught and arrested.
The officer suffered a broken arm and is said to be in stable condition.
