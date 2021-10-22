NYPD officer fires at knife-wielding man in Manhattan

article

A NYPD officer fired a gunshot at a man who was threatening people with knives in lower Manhattan on Friday, police said.

The single gunshot fired by the officer shortly after 8:30 a.m. on the Bowery did not strike anyone or damage any property, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to reports that the man, described by police as emotionally disturbed, had a knife in each hand and was threatening to harm people, police said.

The officer fired at the man after a short foot pursuit, police said. The man was then arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Two knives were recovered from the man, police said. Charges against him were pending.

The officer was treated for tinnitus, police said.

The police department will investigate the shooting.

