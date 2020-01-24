NYPD officer, fiance charged in death of boy on Long Island

article

An officer with the New York City Police Department and his fiance were arrested in connection with the murder of the officer's eight-year-old son on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police announced the arrests Friday of Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, both of Center Moriches.

The pair was charged with murder in the second degree.

On Jan. 17 at about 9:40 a.m., police responded to the couple's home at 11 Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches after they alerted police that Thomas Valva had fallen in the driveway.

The boy was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine how he died.

The boy's mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, posted a message about her son on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses.

"It is with great sadness that I must bury my 8-year-old son. He passed recently due to a tragic accident. At this time I am not able to handle these unforeseen costs on my own and if there is any help anyone can provide we would greatly appreciate it. In lieu of floral arrangements, we ask that a donation be made instead. Thank you for your help and sympathy."

As of Friday morning, more than $14,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe campaign. By Friday afternoon the campaign had been deleted.