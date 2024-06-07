NYPD officer charged in NJ road rage shooting

An NYPD officer was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a driver in New Jersey during a road rage incident.

Hieu Tran, 27, from Yonkers, allegedly used his service weapon to shoot a 30-year-old driver on May 17, according to Voorhees Township Police Department.

Police initially responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road in Camden County where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

During an initial investigation, evidence collected from the scene was consistent with Tran’s department-issued firearm.

Through surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence, detectives determined that Tran was responsible for shooting the victim during the alleged road rage incident.

Sister station FOX 29 reports that the victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where authorities say he is still receiving treatment nearly a month later.

Tran has also been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

He is suspended without pay, an NYPD spokesperson told FOX 5 NY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 580-6053 and Detective John Loberto of the Voorhees Township Police Department at (856) 428-5400. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.