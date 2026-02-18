Expand / Collapse search

GWB lanes reopen after being blocked due to 'police activity, NYPD report

By
Published  February 18, 2026 4:21pm EST
Transportation
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • All lanes on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge heading to New Jersey have been reopened, the NYPD report.
    • The lane closures were caused by police activity, according to the NYPD.
    • The catalyst for said police activity is not known at this time.

NEW YORK - All lanes on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge heading to New Jersey are currently blocked, the NYPD report.

NEW YORK, NY - JAN 23: The Manhattan skyline and George Washington Bridge, as seen from New Jersey on January 23, 2025, with the Hudson River frozen over. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

GWB lanes reopened

What we know:

The lane closures were caused by police activity, according to the NYPD.

What we don't know:

The catalyst for said police activity is not known at this time.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Transportation