GWB lanes reopen after being blocked due to 'police activity, NYPD report

The Brief All lanes on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge heading to New Jersey have been reopened, the NYPD report. The lane closures were caused by police activity, according to the NYPD. The catalyst for said police activity is not known at this time.



All lanes on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge heading to New Jersey are currently blocked, the NYPD report.

GWB lanes reopened

What we know:

The lane closures were caused by police activity, according to the NYPD.

What we don't know:

The catalyst for said police activity is not known at this time.