GWB lanes reopen after being blocked due to 'police activity, NYPD report
NEW YORK - All lanes on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge heading to New Jersey are currently blocked, the NYPD report.
NEW YORK, NY - JAN 23: The Manhattan skyline and George Washington Bridge, as seen from New Jersey on January 23, 2025, with the Hudson River frozen over. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
GWB lanes reopened
What we know:
The lane closures were caused by police activity, according to the NYPD.
What we don't know:
The catalyst for said police activity is not known at this time.
