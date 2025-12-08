NYC went 12 days without a homicide, tying record: NYPD

The Brief One dozen days passed in New York City without a homicide, tying the record for the longest stretch without a homicide in the city's recorded history, according to the NYPD. The new record began on Nov. 25 and ended on Dec. 7. The stretch of time was brought to a halt when a Bronx man was shot in the head last night, according to The New York Post.



One dozen days passed in New York City without a homicide, tying the record for the longest stretch without a homicide in the city's recorded history, according to the NYPD.

12 days without homicide

What we know:

The new record began on Nov. 25 and ended on Dec. 7.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided a statement regarding the record: "Right strategy. Great execution. That’s how you set record after record. Thank you to the members of the NYPD who have sacrificed so much this year to drive down violent crime to record lows."

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch is pictured at a press conference at the Times Square subway station in Manhattan on Oct. 10, 2025. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The stretch of time was brought to a halt when a Bronx man was shot in the head last night, according to The New York Post.

The NYPD also confirmed that there were zero murders in Queens and Staten Island last month.