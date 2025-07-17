Missing tools? Masked thieves hit construction vans across NYC in $45K spree

article

A group of masked men is allegedly going around New York City smashing into commercial vehicles and stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools, police say.

Authorities are searching for three men they say are connected to at least a dozen break-ins targeting work vans and trucks from early May through early July.

What we know:

Police say the suspects typically break windows to gain entry, grab tools, and take off in black or dark gray Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

By the numbers:

In one incident on May 3, a 40-year-old man returned to his commercial vehicle parked on Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx to find the passenger window smashed and over $3,100 in tools stolen.

Early morning thefts hit NYC work vans

The next day, around 3:55 a.m., witnesses saw three men break into another vehicle nearby, loading construction tools into a dark gray Mercedes before speeding off. The stolen tools and damage were valued at approximately $3,400.

On May 19, two suspects broke into a commercial van at the intersection of 1st Street and Quentin Road in Brooklyn, stealing $4,500 worth of tools before fleeing eastbound in a black Mercedes.

Less than a week later, on May 25, two men exited a black sedan and smashed the rear window of a van parked near 23rd Avenue and 82nd Street in Brooklyn, stealing tools worth about $3,060 before fleeing westbound.

The spree continued into June.

Masked thieves break windows, steal thousands

On June 9, a commercial vehicle parked on 17th Avenue in Brooklyn had its front passenger window broken and $1,800 worth of tools stolen. On June 15, a 58-year-old woman found the driver-side window of her van smashed and $2,675 in construction tools missing. Four days later, three men broke into another vehicle, taking $4,000 in tools before fleeing in a dark Mercedes.

On June 21, three suspects smashed the driver-side window of a commercial vehicle at Polar Street and West 37th Street in Brooklyn, stealing $7,650 in tools and escaping in a black Ford.

Days later, multiple other break-ins occurred, including a June 23 incident where $3,458 in tools were taken after a van’s rear window was smashed, and another late-night theft the same day involving broken windows and $2,180 in stolen tools.

On June 25, a man discovered the doors of his vehicle opened and approximately $580 worth of tools missing.

The latest reported incident happened on July 2, when an early morning break-in led to $7,078 in tools stolen after the driver’s side quarter window of a commercial van was broken.

Police hunt three suspects in tool theft ring

The suspects are described as three men with dark complexions, ages 25 to 35, wearing dark clothing and face masks. Police say the group has been spotted fleeing in black or dark gray Mercedes Benz vehicles, one with a New Jersey temporary license plate.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or on X @NYPDTips.

