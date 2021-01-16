NYPD: Naked man electrocuted after Harlem subway fight

article

A naked man was killed after being electrocuted during a fight at a subway station in Harlem.

According to the NYPD, the man, who was apparently emotionally disturbed, pushed another person onto the tracks from the 2/3 Train platform at the 110th Street-Central Park North station around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A second person jumped down onto the tracks to help the victim when the naked man jumped onto the tracks and began to fight the second person.

During the altercation, the suspect fell onto the 3rd rail and was electrocuted. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Luke's.

The incident caused disruptions on the 2 and 3 train lines.