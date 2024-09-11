NYPD Midtown sweep targets illegal vendors, quality-of-life crimes

The NYPD is trying to tackle quality-of-life issues in Midtown with a new crackdown focused on clearing illegal street vendors and pedicab operators from the streets.

Dubbed "Operation Front Door," on Wednesday evening officers canvassed the streets around Times Square and Grand Central Station, identifying illegal vendors and unregistered pedicabs operating in violation of city regulations.

The pedicabs, often equipped with illegal motors, lights, and speakers, are known for misleading pricing, which has led to complaints from tourists and locals alike.

"It's not something that tourists want to see when they're on vacation, they don't want to be harassed," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry. "No means no, but these guys become very aggressive at times."

Police impounded multiple pedicabs, some of which were found operating without proper registration. The pedicabs will not be released until their operators are in compliance with he proper documentation.

However, despite the sweep, some vendors managed to evade police, leaving their goods behind.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort by the city to address a range of quality-of-life issues, including illegal street vendors, open-air drug markets, and homelessness.