Expand / Collapse search

NYPD monitoring Michigan synagogue targeted by shooter

By
Published  March 12, 2026 2:26pm EDT
NYPD
FOX 5 NY
Jewish synagogue targeted by active shooter threat in Detroit area

Jewish synagogue targeted by active shooter threat in Detroit area

Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield for an active situation. Sources say an active shooter threat located in the area of Temple Israel. 

The Brief

    • The NYPD are deploying "high-visibility" patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions in response to a Detroit-based synagogue being targeted.
    • Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
    • Sources say the shooter is dead after being taken down in their vehicle.

NEW YORK - The NYPD are deploying "high-visibility" patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions in response to a Detroit-based synagogue being targeted.

‘Heightened threat environment’

What we know:

Police posted about the situation on X, saying that they are tracking the situation.

The backstory:

Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The incident was reported at Temple Israel, located on Walnut Lake Road.

Sources say the shooter is dead after being taken down in their vehicle.

The attack unfolded after a vehicle reportedly rammed the building. There are no confirmed victims. The incident sent local Jewish organizations into lockdown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

NYPDCrime and Public SafetyNew York