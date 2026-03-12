NYPD monitoring Michigan synagogue targeted by shooter

The Brief The NYPD are deploying "high-visibility" patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions in response to a Detroit-based synagogue being targeted. Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Sources say the shooter is dead after being taken down in their vehicle.



The NYPD are deploying "high-visibility" patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions in response to a Detroit-based synagogue being targeted.

‘Heightened threat environment’

What we know:

Police posted about the situation on X, saying that they are tracking the situation.

The backstory:

Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The incident was reported at Temple Israel, located on Walnut Lake Road.

Sources say the shooter is dead after being taken down in their vehicle.

The attack unfolded after a vehicle reportedly rammed the building. There are no confirmed victims. The incident sent local Jewish organizations into lockdown.