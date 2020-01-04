NYPD: Man tried to enter Queens yeshiva, spat, made anti-Semitic remark

The NYPD is searching for a suspect in yet another anti-Semitic incident in New York City.

According to authorities, on December 24, a man attempted to walk into a yeshiva in Far Rockaway, but was denied entry by school staff. The man then walked over to a car that was stopped in front of the school and made anti-Semitic remarks before spitting into the car through an open passenger window and running away.

The 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.