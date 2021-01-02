NYPD: Man shot in the leg, robbed leaving NYE party

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a man in the leg and robbed him of his watch while the man was leaving a gathering in the Bronx on New Year's Eve.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old victim was leaving the gathering on Summit Avenue near East 161st Street in Highbridge at roughly 1:20 a.m. when he realized that he had left his phone in his room, where the gathering was being held.

When he returned, police say the suspects pistol-whipped the victim before taking his watching and shooting him once in the leg.

Credit: NYPD

Authorities have released surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects.

Credit: NYPD

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.