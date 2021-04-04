NYPD: Man randomly punched, knocked elderly man to ground in Hell's Kitchen

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who randomly attacked a 73-year-old man in Hell's Kitchen on Saturday.

According to authorities, the victim was standing in front of 448 West 47th Street just before 9 a.m. when the suspect ran towards him and punched him in the chest, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect then ran away, heading eastbound on 47th Street

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

