NYPD: Man punched officer in the face near Washington Square Park

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer early Sunday morning in Greenwich Village.

According to authorities, the suspect approached officers in front of 23 Washington Square Park and interfered as they tried to stop another man for a violation.

While being placed under arrest, the suspect resisted and punched one of the officers before running away.

The officer suffered cuts, but was not badly injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Police say all calls are confidential.