NYPD: Man chokes, punches, robs 68-year-old in the Bronx

A 68-year-old man was choked, punched, and robbed in the Bronx by an assailant on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The victim was at the intersection of Timpson Place and East 145th Street in Mott Haven when the unidentified suspect approached him and demanded his property before choking and punching the victim.

The suspect then forcibly took the victim's cell phone and his wallet before running away west on 145th Street.

The victim sustained scrapes to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police have released video and photos of the suspect.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.