NYPD: Man choked, robbed 76-year-old woman in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault and robbery of a 76-year-old woman in the Bronx in December.

According to authorities, the victim was attempting to open the door to her apartment near Wyatt Street and Devoe Avenue at approximately 11:20 a.m., when the suspect offered to help, and then pushed the woman into the apartment.

The suspect then began choking the woman, demanding her money and jewelry.

The suspect managed to escape with a jewelry box worth roughly $800.

The victim sustained a minor laceration to her nose but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance video and photo of the suspect, who is described as a light-skinned man with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hodded jacket, gray jeans, black sneakers, a black and burgundy winter hat and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.