NYPD: Man accused of groping 9-year-old girl

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man accused of groping a 9-year-old girl in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the victim was riding a bike alongside her mother at the corner of Westchester Avenue and Whitelock Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on October 7.

The suspect approached the girl allegedly and grabbed her private parts before running away.

The girl was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect, who they describe as roughly 5’6” tall and 160 pounds with a mustache and a scar under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt pulled over the top part of his head and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.