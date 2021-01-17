NYPD makes 9 arrests at protest calling for cop who drew gun to be fired

At least nine people were arrested in Brooklyn on Saturday as protesters gathered calling for the firing of a police officer who allegedly pulled a gun on an individual at another demonstration.

According to reports, at least 100 demonstrators gathered outside the Barclays Center for the protest.

Footage shows the demonstrators clashing with police.

The NYPD has come under increased scrutiny during the national reckoning with race and police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit against the NYPD last week for the department's treatment of protesters against racial injustice.

She is seeking reforms including the appointment of a monitor to oversee the NYPD's policing tactics at future protests and a court order declaring that the policies and practices the department used during the protests were unlawful.