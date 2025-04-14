NYPD launches quality of life crackdown to tackle open drug use, illegal parking

The NYPD has launched a new "quality of life" initiative targeting low-level offenses, including open drug use, panhandling, illegal parking, and more. The pilot program began Monday in five precincts across New York City, including one in the Bronx.

What we know:

As part of the pilot program, five city police precincts will deploy specialized units tasked with directly addressing complaints from residents related to everyday nuisances. That includes drug use, homelessness, panhandling, illegal vehicle activity, and disruptive use of e-bikes on sidewalks.

RELATED: New NYPD pilot program to tackle crimes 'that don’t always make headlines'

In the Bronx, where the 40th precinct will be participating in the new initiative, residents say issues like open drug use and illegal vehicle activity have become daily occurrences — often happening in front of children.

Earlier this year, FOX 5 reported on an "open-air drug market" located at 149th Street and Melrose Avenue.

People could be seen openly using and paying for drugs or even projectile vomiting and passing out in broad daylight.

At the time, Rep. Ritchie Torres called on Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hohcul to take stronger action.

"Repeat offenders know the rules of the game, and they are gaming a broken system in order to break the rules," Torres said during a recent press conference.

Local perspective:

The initiative will invoice the 13th, 40th, 60th, 75th, and 101st precincts, along with Police Service Area 1.

Over the next two months, officials say the initiative will be evaluated and refined before expanding to other commands.

Big picture view:

Though the NYPD has reported that major crimes - like murder and rape - are down, public perception over crime has caused concern for officials.