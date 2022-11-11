NYPD kill gunman firing at them in Coney Island

NYPD officers in Brooklyn shot and killed an armed domestic violence suspect who police say fired at officers.

Cops responded to Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island around 10:15 p.m. Thursday after two other officers nearby heard gunfire. Two women also flagged down those two officers and yelled that a gunman up the block was firing.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, fired at responding officers who then returned fire. They say that even when he was on the ground, the suspect continued firing.

Eventually, officers subdued and handcuffed him. They rendered aid, but he died at the scene. None of the officers was hurt.

Police believe the two women who initially flagged down the officers were victims of domestic violence. Police haven’t said what the suspect did to them. The women were taken to the 60th precinct for questioning.

About two dozen evidence markers could be seen on or near Neptune Avenue early Friday morning and a white sheet covered the suspect’s bloodied body.