Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn: NYPD

By
Published  July 29, 2024 7:18pm EDT
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: July 26, 2024

A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including an explosive device found in Manhattan, a woman randomly attacked in Queens and a stabbing spree that left four dead, including children, in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after three people, including two teenagers, were shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Rutland Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police say that the victims were shot in the shoulder, torso, and abdomen.

All three victims have been hospitalized. A 16-year-old is in critical condition, while an 18 and 26-year-old are in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests.