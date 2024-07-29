16-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after three people, including two teenagers, were shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Rutland Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police say that the victims were shot in the shoulder, torso, and abdomen.

All three victims have been hospitalized. A 16-year-old is in critical condition, while an 18 and 26-year-old are in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests.