NYPD investigating third incident of vandalism at Black Wall Street Gallery

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating another incident of vandalism at an art gallery commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The most recent incident is the third time the SoHo gallery has been targeted this week.

The first time was on Sunday, just one day before the centennial of the massacre. An unknown male suspect smeared white paint over the words "Black Wall Street Gallery."

The suspect then fled on foot to the north.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.