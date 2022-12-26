NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead

The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan.

The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said.

Valeria Ortega, 64, and her son were shopping just blocks from her home when she was shot in the face. Her scarf and grocery cart were left behind as she was rushed to Harlem Hospital where she died.

A police source told Fox 5 News that detectives believe Ortega wasn't the intended target and instead was hit by a stray bullet.

Two men fled the scene on a moped, police said.

The second shooting happened on the fifth floor of an apartment building on West 205th Street at about noon. The victim was shot in the back, the NYPD. The victim's condition was not known.

The shooter got away, police said.

The NYPD doesn't believe the two shootings are connected.