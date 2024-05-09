Expand / Collapse search

Woman choked with belt, raped on NYC street: reports

By
Published  May 9, 2024 8:11pm EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a disturbing viral video that appears to show a sexual assault that happened in the Bronx earlier this month, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, the incident happened around 3 a.m. on May 1.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, is seen walking on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue when the suspect, obscuring his face with a while towel, approaches her from behind, takes out a belt, and wraps it around the woman's neck.

The man brings the woman to the ground, holding her until she loses consciousness, before dragging her behind a car and sexually assaulting her, police told the Post. 

The suspect then fled the scene and remains on the loose, the Post reported.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, there has been a 5.1% increase in rapes this year. As of May 5, a total of 511 rapes had been reported in the city, 