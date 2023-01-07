NYPD investigating alleged anti-Asian attack in Brooklyn

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an alleged racist attack in Brooklyn.

According to police, on December 3, the suspect approached the victim near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street in Fort Greene at around 4 p.m., made derogatory anti-Asian statements, and threatened to kill him.

The suspect then allegedly struck the man in the head with an umbrella before running away.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his forehead but refused medical attention.

Police describe the suspect as a man standing around 5'9" tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a white face mask, a black bubble jacket with a hood, a black button-down shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.