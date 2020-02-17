NYPD investigates men on motorbikes on subway train

The NYPD confirmed to FOX 5 News on Monday that it was investigating after a video showed men rolling or riding motorbikes onto a subway train.

The video, which was posted to Twitter on Sunday, showed two men pushing their bikes into one subway car and the other man riding his onto a second subway car. He nearly hit one straphanger on the platform during the maneuver. A passenger looks credulous as the bike is ridden onto the train.

It is not known when or where the video was taken but an announcement heard on the video indicates that it happened on a Queens-bound F train, likely at the Rockefeller Center station in Midtown Manhattan.

While bikes are allowed on New York City subway trains at all times, riding a bike or any other self-propelled or motor-propelled vehicle in the subway system is a violation.

DCPI Detective Annette Shelton said in a statement, "We are aware of the incident/video and are currently looking into the matter."