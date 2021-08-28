NYPD identify suspect in violent Brooklyn stabbing

The NYPD has identified the man wanted in connection to a violent stabbing in Brooklyn last week.

Authorities say that Julian Wadlington, 32, is the person seen on surveillance footage stabbing a victim multiple times with an unknown cutting instrument.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on August 21. Authorities say Wadlington approached the victim on the street on Hegeman AVenue in Brownsville and stabbed him in the face and torso several times before running away.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

It is currently unknown what the cause of the attack was.

Jullian Wadlington. Credit: NYPD

Police released a photo of Wadlington on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.