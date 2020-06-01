NYPD hunts for suspects seen setting police vehicle on fire

Police are searching for three suspects involved in setting a parked police van on fire in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

The NYPD shared video of the incident at South Portland Avenue and DeKalb Avenue on May 29 at 9 p.m. One of the suspects can be seen tossing an object that was on fire into the van. The vehicle catches fire.

There were no officers inside the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a man who was wearing a multi-colored hoodie and was seen earlier in a red hoodie. The second suspect is seen in a dark-colored t-shirt, light-colored pants and carrying a skateboard. The third suspect is wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with holes.

The incident occurred during protests across the city over the death of George Floyd.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.