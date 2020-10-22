NYPD hunting for suspects in knifepoint robbery of 61-year-old woman

article

The NYPD is searching for two suspects who allegedly abducted and robbed of a 61-year-old woman in the Bronx.

Authorities say that on October 17 at around 10 a.m., the two female suspects approached the victim, a 61-year-old woman near the P.O. Serrano playground in Unionport and asked where the nearest Post Office was.

The suspects then produced a knife and forced the victim into a red Dodge Caravan, and drove her to a nearby Ponce Bank on Westchester Avenue.

The NYPD has released a surveillance photo of a suspect in the knifepoint robbery of a woman in the Bronx.

After getting the victim to give them her PIN number, one of the suspects then went to the ATM and conducted a balance inquiry on the victim's account. The suspect then returned to the van and ordered the victim to take $900 out of her account.

The victim gave the suspects the money, and the suspects fled in the Dodge Caravan.

Police have released a photo taken at a ATM of one of the suspects.

Surveillance photo of one of the suspects in a knifepoint robbery in the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.