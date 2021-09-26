NYPD hunting for subway pervert in Manhattan

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say sexually abused a woman on a Midtown subway train last week.

According to authorities, at around 8:45 a.m. on September 24, the 24-year-old victim was riding a southbound 2 train at the 34th Street/Penn Station stop when the suspect approached her and rubbed his exposed genitals against her buttocks.

The victim walked off the train while the suspect remained on it.

Police describe the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old, standing roughly 5'9" and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Credit: NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

