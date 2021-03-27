NYPD hunting for man who hurled anti-Asian statements at woman in Manhattan

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly yelled anti-Asian statements at a woman in the Garment District on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street, the 65-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, who began shouting anti-Asian statements at her.

The man then waved an unknown object at her, which caused her to fear for her safety before he ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man standing roughly 5'9" tall with a medium complexion, medium build, balding head, beard, and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a dark checkered coat, blue jeans, and black and brown sneakers. He was pushing a stroller containing unknown items.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement