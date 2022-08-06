NYPD hunting for 5 suspects in bizarre Manhattan frying pan attack

The NYPD is searching for five suspects who reportedly attacked a man with frying pans in Manhattan.

Police say that at around 2 a.m. on July 21, the 34-year-old victim was arguing with someone near Ludlow and Rivington Streets on the Lower East Side.

That is when police say the group of suspects came up and began hitting the victim with what appeared to be cooking pans.

The suspects managed to escape with cash, credit cards, and documents.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.