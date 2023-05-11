Police hunt for NYC trio in $100K diamond, jewelry theft

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding the three individuals wanted in connection to a jewelry theft.

Police say at around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28, a 55-year-old man was changing his tire in front of 261 W St. when the first suspect talked to him.

While the victim was distracted, the second suspect went to the car and removed a suitcase from the backseat, police said.

The suitcase contained approximately $100,000 worth of diamonds and jewelry.

The third suspect was acting as a "lookout," police said.

The three unidentified individuals fled the scene in a taxi and were last seen near the Queensboro Bridge.

The NYPD is looking for these three individuals. (NYPD)

Individual #1:

Man with light complexion, slim build, approximately 30 to 40 years old, and 5’7" to 5’8" tall.

Individual #2:

Man with light complexion, black hair, average build, 30 to 40 years old, and approximately 5’6" to 5’7" tall.

Individual #3:

Woman with light complexion, black hair, average build, 30 to 40 years old, and approximately 5’4" to 5’5" tall.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).