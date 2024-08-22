NYPD, SkyFOX catch boy playing hooky after urgent search

Panic and an urgent citywide search for a Brooklyn boy ended in chuckles and a thumbs up as police – and SkyFOX – found the 9-year-old playing hooky on a rooftop.

The incident started as a nightmare for parents after the boy left home around 7 a.m. and never arrived at school.

This prompted a citywide search that soon ended when SkyFOX cameras zoomed in to a high-rise in Midwood.

Helicopter reporter Dan Rice reports that the cameras spotted a young boy wearing a button-up and tie, slumped in a chair with a computer on his lap.

He fit the missing 9-year-old’s description, so the SkyFOX crew relayed this information to police.

Six officers on the case climbed onto the roof, over its fencing, and approached the boy. Sure enough, it was him, likely playing hooky on a beautiful summer day.

Before leaving, officers gave SkyFOX a thumbs up!

He was reunited with his parents, but the investigation continues into exactly what happened. FOX 5 NY has yet to confirm whether the boy is grounded.