NYPD: Group of suspects attack, rob man in the Bronx

A 61-year-old man was attacked and robbed by four suspects in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx on the evening of March 1, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that the victim was near Broadway and Exterior Street when he was approached by four young, who began to punch the victim in the head and body, forcing him to the ground. Once on the ground, the thugs took approximately $200 from the victim and then ran away down Exterior Street.

Police have released a surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.