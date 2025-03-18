NYPD ghost plate crackdown begins next month: What this means

The Brief Starting in April, New York City drivers will face stiff penalties for obscured, damaged, or missing license plates, also known as ghost plates. This crackdown, first announced in January, aims to combat the growing issue of fake plates used to evade tolls, speed cameras, and law enforcement. According to officials, this marks the 65th operation of its kind since March 2024.



Starting in April, New York City drivers will face stiff penalties for obscured, damaged, or missing license plates, also known as ghost plates.

This crackdown, first announced in January, aims to combat the growing issue of fake plates used to evade tolls, speed cameras, and law enforcement.

This mission is part of an ongoing initiative to address the use of ghost plates across the city, involving a coordinated effort between the NYPD, MTA Police, and New York State Police.

According to officials, this marks the 65th operation of its kind since March 2024.

What’s Prohibited?

Bronx, N.Y.: A sign warns that counterfeit plates are illegal, seen along the northbound Hutchinson Parkway at the Whitestone Bridge in the Bronx, New York on July 9, 2024. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The new rules on , which take effect April 16, outline what drivers must do to avoid fines:

Plates must be securely fastened and clearly visible.

Plates must be clean and free from obstructions.

Items that block or obscure a plate, such as rust, plastic coverings, or anything that makes the plate unreadable, are prohibited.

Simply parking a vehicle with an obscured plate could result in a $50 fine.

Officials say the goal is to improve public safety and prevent toll evasion, as well as criminal activity linked to ghost plates.

Retired NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar explained that these fake plates are often used by criminals to avoid detection during illegal activities in the city.

The city says it has already seen significant improvements in traffic safety at locations with speed cameras, with daily violations dropping by 94% and traffic-related injuries and deaths decreasing by 14%.

Drivers caught with obstructed plates more than once could face a 90-day registration suspension.

The new regulations will go into effect in April, with officials urging all drivers to comply and avoid costly fines.

Congestion pricing latest

This comes as New York's congestion pricing plan faces a challenge from the Trump administration, which has ordered the state to halt the program by Friday.

Despite this, state officials, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, are committed to continuing the initiative aimed at reducing traffic and funding transit improvements.

