NYPD, FBI investigating bomb-making materials found in burned home in Queens

The NYPD and FBI are investigating "bomb-making" materials found at the site of a fire inside a home in Queens.

The fire broke out inside a house on 19th Street next to Astoria Park around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The FDNY responded and put out the fire, officials said.

Police officers also responded to the scene where they encountered a "distraught" man on the street, Deputy Commissioner John Miller said at a press conference Tuesday night. The man, who lives in the apartment that caught fire, was taken to a hospital to be checked out, said Miller, who oversees the department's counterterrorism operations.

However, a bit later, the FDNY called in the NYPD because of chemicals, packages, books and manuals, and other materials that they found inside an apartment in the home, Miller said.

Members of the NYPD Bomb Squad and the NYPD-FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force responded and began an investigation, Miller said. They didn't find any live, assembled explosive devices but consider the materials to be so-called precursors to bombs.

