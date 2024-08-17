NYPD use drones to bust overnight Queens home invasion | WATCH

A group of armed men stormed a family home in Queens during an overnight home invasion on Saturday, according to police.

During the attempted robbery in Douglaston, the men allegedly held multiple family members against their will. However, a woman with a baby was able to flee the scene before police went in.

In response, the NYPD surrounded the home at 2 a.m. and used drones to locate the men inside.

Following the call, officers said they requested aviation support which was grounded due to low visibility.

That then prompted them to use drones instead.

"Although our aviation unit was grounded due to low visibility, our drones were able to respond and provided invaluable assistance during the apprehension of the suspects," NYPD Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted on X Saturday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police were able to get into the home in Queens after surrounding the perimeter. (NYPD)

During the invasion, one victim was punched in the face and the other was hit with a hammer.

"This response exemplifies the professionalism and commitment our officers demonstrate daily to keeping New Yorkers safe," Daughtry said.

The victims refused medical attention and are presumably OK.

The three men have been arrested pending charges.