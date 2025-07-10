Court halts NYPD firing of 31 recruits flagged in flawed hiring process

The Brief A judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing the NYPD from firing 31 officers accused of falsifying key application details. The officers remain on payroll but are likely on administrative leave while the dispute is resolved in court. The Police Benevolent Association seeks a fair hearing, arguing the recruits should not be punished for internal hiring failures.



On Thursday, 31 rookie officers were ordered to surrender their firearms and leave the force within 24 hours due to disqualifying issues found in their records.

However, a New York State Supreme Court judge has since issued a temporary restraining order preventing the NYPD from firing these officers while the case is under review.

What we know:

After conducting an internal investigation, the NYPD discovered that officers hired in the past two years had received final disqualification notices during their application process—a legal violation that led the department to notify them they could no longer remain on the force.

What they're saying:

The other side:

The Police Benevolent Association filed the restraining order and argues the officers should not be punished for failures in the department’s hiring process.

The officers remain on the payroll but are likely on administrative leave until further notice.

PBA President Patrick Hendry said: "We are grateful for the pause in these unjust firings, but this is only the first step. These police officers did nothing wrong. It is not their fault that their hiring was tainted by a rogue inspector and arbitrary process. In many cases, they were initially disqualified for minor issues and may have been hired on appeal if given the opportunity to do so. Many of these police officers have served with distinction. Some have even received awards for their work protecting their communities. All we are asking for is the fair process they were denied, so they can continue to show who they truly are. These dedicated officers have already proven their value. They must be treated like the professionals they are."

Why you should care:

The scandal exposes serious flaws in the NYPD’s recruitment and vetting systems amid a deep staffing shortage. Former NYPD Lieutenant and John Jay College professor Ralph Silento questioned the decision, asking, "Who would want officers like these still in uniform?"

Meanwhile, Terrell Anderson, the former head of the NYPD’s Candidate Assessment Division responsible for the hires, has been removed and is under investigation.

A court hearing is scheduled for July 15 when the PBA and city will present their arguments.