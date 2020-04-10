NYPD detective and school safety agent die from COVID-19

article

Two more members of the NYPD died from coronavirus-related causes on Friday, the department announced.

Detective Jack Polimeni, who joined the NYPD in 1997, was assigned to the Warrant Section in Manhattan. He is the second NYPD detective to die due to COVID-19.

"A beloved husband, friend, and NYPD cop — we mourn his loss together as one family united in our fight against this pandemic," Chief of Department Terence Monaha said in a statement. "We continue our solemn vow to never forget our brothers and sisters in blue."

School Safety Agent Joseph Donofrio (NYPD)

School Safety Agent Joseph Donofrio, a member of the department since 1992, also died. He was assigned to the 113th Precinct's School Safety Unit in Queens.

The NYPD said that 2,314 uniformed members and 453 civilian employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, 7,096 uniformed members were out sick, which is just under a fifth of the department's uniformed workforce.

