2 stabbed on Upper West Side; NYPD investigating for potential hate crime, man in custody
UPPER WEST SIDE - A person of interest has been taken into custody related to two people being stabbed on the Upper West Side.
Person of interest custody
What we know:
The police are reporting that NYPD responded to a call related to an assault in the vicinity of West 84th and Central Park West.
Officers first found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. They then found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound near West 86th and Amsterdam Ave.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
A person of interest, 51-year-old Raul Morales, has been arrested in connection with both assaults.
Police officials on the scene are currently investigating the situation to see if it constitutes a hate crime. Law enforcement sources are telling FOX 5 NY that one of the victims is Asian, and the other is Jewish.
What they're saying:
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted this on X in relation to the crime:
What we don't know:
The identities of both victims and the person of interest are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.