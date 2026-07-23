2 stabbed on Upper West Side; NYPD investigating for potential hate crime, man in custody

The Brief A person of interest has been taken into custody related to two people being stabbed on the Upper West Side. Both victims were taken to the hospital. There is currently a person of interest in custody.



A person of interest has been taken into custody related to two people being stabbed on the Upper West Side.

Person of interest custody

What we know:

The police are reporting that NYPD responded to a call related to an assault in the vicinity of West 84th and Central Park West.

Officers first found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. They then found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound near West 86th and Amsterdam Ave.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

A person of interest, 51-year-old Raul Morales, has been arrested in connection with both assaults.

Police officials on the scene are currently investigating the situation to see if it constitutes a hate crime. Law enforcement sources are telling FOX 5 NY that one of the victims is Asian, and the other is Jewish.

What they're saying:

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted this on X in relation to the crime:

What we don't know:

The identities of both victims and the person of interest are currently unknown.