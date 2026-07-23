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2 stabbed on Upper West Side; NYPD investigating for potential hate crime, man in custody

By  and Frances Wang
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 23, 2026 3:45 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 3:45 PM EDT
UWS stabbing being investigated as potential hate crime
UWS stabbing being investigated as potential hate crime

UWS stabbing being investigated as potential hate crime

Two men were stabbed on the Upper West Side, and the police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime. FOX 5 NY's Frances Wang is following the story.

The Brief

    • A person of interest has been taken into custody related to two people being stabbed on the Upper West Side.
    • Both victims were taken to the hospital.
    • There is currently a person of interest in custody.

UPPER WEST SIDE - A person of interest has been taken into custody related to two people being stabbed on the Upper West Side.

Person of interest custody

What we know:

The police are reporting that NYPD responded to a call related to an assault in the vicinity of West 84th and Central Park West.

Officers first found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. They then found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound near West 86th and Amsterdam Ave.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

A person of interest, 51-year-old Raul Morales, has been arrested in connection with both assaults.

Police officials on the scene are currently investigating the situation to see if it constitutes a hate crime. Law enforcement sources are telling FOX 5 NY that one of the victims is Asian, and the other is Jewish.

What they're saying:

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted this on X in relation to the crime:

What we don't know:

The identities of both victims and the person of interest are currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety