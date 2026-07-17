Person in custody after 1-year-old boy falls from window, NYPD reports

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The Brief A person is in police custody after a 1-year-old boy fell from a fifth floor window in The Bronx. The identities of both the child and the individual in police custody are currently unknown. The child was taken to Harlem in stable condition.



A person is in police custody after a 1-year-old boy fell from a fifth floor window in The Bronx.

1-year-old falls from window

What we know:

Police report that a call regarding a 1-year-old falling from a window was made at 6:41 p.m.

The child was taken to Harlem in stable condition.

There is currently an individual in custody related to the incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the child and the individual in police custody are currently unknown.