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Person in custody after 1-year-old boy falls from window, NYPD reports

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 17, 2026 8:57 PM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 8:57 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A person is in police custody after a 1-year-old boy fell from a fifth floor window in The Bronx.
    • The identities of both the child and the individual in police custody are currently unknown.
    • The child was taken to Harlem in stable condition.

THE BRONX - A person is in police custody after a 1-year-old boy fell from a fifth floor window in The Bronx.

1-year-old falls from window

What we know:

Police report that a call regarding a 1-year-old falling from a window was made at 6:41 p.m.

The child was taken to Harlem in stable condition.

There is currently an individual in custody related to the incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the child and the individual in police custody are currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyBronx