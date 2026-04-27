15-year-old shot while riding subway in Queens; 2 suspects in custody
QUEENS - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on a subway, according to the NYPD.
Man shot while riding subway
What we know:
Police report that the unidentified victim was shot in the torso at 6:09 p.m. earlier tonight, April 27.
The victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the subway station at Liberty Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, Queens.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-fatal injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two suspects arrested are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.