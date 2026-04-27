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15-year-old shot while riding subway in Queens; 2 suspects in custody

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Published  April 27, 2026 7:48pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Man shot while riding subway in Queens, NYPD report

Man shot while riding subway in Queens, NYPD report

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green is live at the scene.

The Brief

    • Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on a subway, according to the NYPD.
    • The victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the subway station at Liberty Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, Queens.
    • TThe identities of the two suspects arrested are currently unknown.

QUEENS - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on a subway, according to the NYPD.

Man shot while riding subway

What we know:

Police report that the unidentified victim was shot in the torso at 6:09 p.m. earlier tonight, April 27.

The victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the subway station at Liberty Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, Queens.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-fatal injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects arrested are currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyQueens