15-year-old shot while riding subway in Queens; 2 suspects in custody

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on a subway, according to the NYPD. The victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the subway station at Liberty Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, Queens. TThe identities of the two suspects arrested are currently unknown.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on a subway, according to the NYPD.

Man shot while riding subway

What we know:

Police report that the unidentified victim was shot in the torso at 6:09 p.m. earlier tonight, April 27.

The victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the subway station at Liberty Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, Queens.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-fatal injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects arrested are currently unknown.