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Shooting in Midtown leaves man injured, according to NYPD

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Published  March 30, 2026 2:23pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot in Midtown earlier today, March 30, according to police.
    • The victim is expected to survive. The alleged shooter is reportedly a man.
    • The location of the alleged shooter is not known.

MIDTOWN - A man was shot in Midtown earlier today, March 30, according to police.

1 shot in Midtown

What we know:

The NYPD responded to a call at 12:26 p.m. regarding a shooting at East 28th Street and Madison Avenue.

The victim is expected to survive. The alleged shooter is reportedly a man.

Police report that the two men had been speaking with each other prior to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and the shooter are currently unknown.

The location of the alleged shooter is also not known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety