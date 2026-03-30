Shooting in Midtown leaves man injured, according to NYPD

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The Brief A man was shot in Midtown earlier today, March 30, according to police. The victim is expected to survive. The alleged shooter is reportedly a man. The location of the alleged shooter is not known.



A man was shot in Midtown earlier today, March 30, according to police.

1 shot in Midtown

What we know:

The NYPD responded to a call at 12:26 p.m. regarding a shooting at East 28th Street and Madison Avenue.

The victim is expected to survive. The alleged shooter is reportedly a man.

Police report that the two men had been speaking with each other prior to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and the shooter are currently unknown.

The location of the alleged shooter is also not known.