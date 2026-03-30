Shooting in Midtown leaves man injured, according to NYPD
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MIDTOWN - A man was shot in Midtown earlier today, March 30, according to police.
1 shot in Midtown
What we know:
The NYPD responded to a call at 12:26 p.m. regarding a shooting at East 28th Street and Madison Avenue.
The victim is expected to survive. The alleged shooter is reportedly a man.
Police report that the two men had been speaking with each other prior to the shooting.
What we don't know:
The identities of both the victim and the shooter are currently unknown.
The location of the alleged shooter is also not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.